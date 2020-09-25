September 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Lady Hornets keep league mark unblemished by dismissing Lake Hamilton

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photo by Rick Nation

The Bryant Lady Hornets improved to 7-0 in 7A/6A-South Conference play Tuesday night, sweeping[more] the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14.





The Bryant junior varsity also prevailed, 25-23, 25-15.

“The girls played really well tonight,” said Bryant head coach Beth Solomon. “We had some ‘down’ moments, but picked ourselves up and got it going.”

Brooke Howell finished with 11 kills in 25 attacks to lead the Lady Hornets, now 14-4-2 overall. Alyssa Anderson finished with eight kills and Courtney Davidson six. Hannah Rice set them up with 27 assists. She was also the top server with four aces getting in 13 of her 15 serves.

Davidson and Abby Staton also had strong nights at the line. Davidson was 13 of 17 but served for nine points including an ace. Staton was 13 for 13 with one ace while serving for nine points. Aubree Allen was good on 10 of her 11 serves with an ace.

McKenzie Rice led with nine digs. At the net, Hannah Rice had two solo blocks and two assisted blocks. Anderson had three block assists and McKenzie Rice two.

“McKenzie Rice had some great hits tonight,” Solomon mentioned. “Her shoulder seems to be getting better. Hannah Rice had a great game. We can always count on Hannah to come through for us to make a spectacular save and keep the ball in play.





“Alyssa Anderson played very smart tonight,” she continued. “She was placing the ball and finding the holes. Brooke Howell had another amazing hitting night. Her hits seem to get stronger and stronger.”

In the JV match, Allen led with four kills while Rylee Phillips added three. Both led with 14 attacks. Erica Smith, Mercedes Dillard and Emily Henson added two kills each. Smith added two solo blocks and a blocking assist. Allen added a solo and an assist.

Dillard finished with nine assists while Phillips contributed six digs. Madison Greeno had five, Henson and Nikki Clay four each.

In service, Smith was 12 of 13 with two aces for a team-high eight points. Greeno had 11 good serves in 13 attempts with an ace. Henson was 8 of 9.

The JV team is now 7-4.

Bryant returns to league action this Thursday at home against Little Rock Fair.



