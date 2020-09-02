September 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Bryant sweeps singles matches at Pine Bluff

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PINE BLUFF — Led by singles players Callie Hogancamp and Whitney Butler, the Bryant Lady Hornets[more] captured three of the four tennis matches against the Pine Bluff Fillies on Thursday.

In boys competition, Cade Howard and Nick Ross won the singles matches for Bryant with Pine Bluff taking both doubles matches.

BHS plays at Conway on Thursday, Sept. 8.

At girls No. 1 singles, Hogancamp eased past Toreia Harris, 8-1. At No. 2, Butler breezed to an 8-0 win over Brittney Sargent.

At No. 1 doubles, Pine Bluff’s Ajia Richardson and Kye Richardson prevailed over Kristen Dudley and Autumn Rouse, 8-3 but Bryant’s Allie Hogancamp and Sara Lequieu outlasted Cessily Johnson and Victoria Grady, 9-7.

In another girls doubles match, Emma Patrick and Butler combined on an 8-3 win over Jalisa Smith and Torain Harrison.

“Callie and Whitney are both playing well,” noted Bryant coach Steve Wilson. “Those are their second victories of the year. Allie and Sara came from behind to win a long doubles match.”

For the Hornets, Howard won at No. 1 singles, 8-0, over Ladarias Washington. Ross edged Tre Harris, 8-6, at No. 2.

“Cade and Nich both played well and won for the first time this year,” Wilson mentioned. “Cade looked sharp and Nick hung tough to win a match in which most games were close.”

In the doubles matches, Dalton Lane and Lane Ricardo for Bryant were topped by Ladarias Washington and Torez Williams, 4-8. At No. 2, Spencer Sullivan and Noah Hargis battled but lost, 5-8, to Ryan Green and Acee Milon.

In another singles match, Bryant’s Caleb Hixon lost to Ryan Green of Pine Bluff, 2-8.