September 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Morehead, Alford pace Bryant golfers

Morgan Morehead shot a nine-hole round of 44, just four strokes off the pace of medalist Grace Grubb of Mount St. Mary’s Academy to highlight a three-team match at Longhills Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Benton won the team competition among the girls and the boys at the match. The Lady Panthers finished with a team score of 141 to Mount St. Mary’s 153 and Bryant’s 164.

For the boys, Benton finished at 299 to Bryant’s 317. North Little Rock, a conference rival of the Hornets’, was third at 339.[more]

The Bryant boys were paced by Hunter Alford’s 75. Nate Smith was the medalist with a two-under 70 over 18 holes.

For the Lady Hornets, Kristen Dudley finished at 59 with Caitlin Lawson at 61 and Carley Miller at 62.

The Hornets included Tyler Green at 78, Payne Roberts at 81, Jonathan Kooiman at 83 and Austin Harmon at 86.

The Bryant teams are idle until they host Little Rock Central on Thursday, Sept. 10.