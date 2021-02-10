Bryant swim, dive team wraps up regular season with sprint meet

Photos courtesy of Carmen Phillips Young

Bailey Gould and Emily Martin exchange. (Photo courtesy of Carmen Phillips Young)

The Bryant High School swim and dive team wrapped up the regular season with a dual sprint meet with the Bauxite team at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center.

As might be expected, Bryant swimmers dominated. But the prime goal for them was to improve times as they approach the potential of a District swim meet and the State meet at Bentonville Feb. 26-27.

Bryant’s Shelby Bratton, Aidan Halladay and Kayleigh Baker finished as the top three in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. In the 50, Bratton finished in 28.10 with Halladay at 28.62 and Baker touching in 28.66.

In the 100, Bratton’s time was 1:00.59 with Halladay at 1:01.55 and Baker at 1:04.36.

Sam Vinson exchanges with Cameron Loftis (Photo courtesy of Carmen Phillips Young)

For the boys, Hayden Smith won the 50 in 24.03 with Sam Vinson second at 24.53. In the 100, Vinson won in 55.23 with Smith second in 55.73.

Aidan Shaw was third in the 50 with a time of 25.36. Jase Gladden was third in the 100 free, finishing in 59.17.

The teams competed in the 200- and 400-yard relays.

In the 200, the Bryant girls team of Isabella Sharp, Halladay, Baker and Bratton finished in 1:55.39 to take first. For the boys, Vinson, Cameron Loftis, Shaw and Smith won in 1:41.24.

In the 400, Sharp, Halladay, Baker and Bratton combined on a winning time of 4:17.07 while Smith, Loftis, Vinson and Gladden clocked in at 3:54.97 to take top honors.

Bauxite’s lone first place was by Izzy Ragsdale in the one-meter dive. Her score was 181.60 with Bryant’s Jessica Rolen second at 172.95. Julianne Davis was third at 162.35 and Bailey Gould was fourth at 137.05.

The boys’ dive competition was won by LaQuav Brumfield with a score of 135.25. Hunter Heatley was second at 124.45.

Emily Martin and Gracie Ruff prepare to start. (Photo courtesy of Carmen Phillips Young)