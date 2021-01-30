January 30 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Bryant swimmers capture team titles at Lakeside meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

ARKADELPHIA — The Bryant High School swim team swept top honors in the Lakeside/Bryant Invitational held Thursday, Jan. 27 at Ouachita Baptist University. In the girls competition, Bryant compiled 425 points to pace the eight-team field. Arkansas Baptist was second at 240. In the boys competition, the Hornets scored 432 points with Arkansas Baptist second again with 211.

Benton, Arkadelphia, Lakeside, Academics Plus Charter, Lonoke and Camden Fairview also competed at the meet.

Jinson Kang paced the Lady Hornets’ effort with first-place finishes in two individual events. In the 50-yard freestyle, she won in a time of 27.27. Erin Moser was fourth (29.24) and Skylar Combs 14th (36.65) to add to the team scoring.

Kang also won the 100 free with a time of 59.01. Catarena Falco was 12th (1:23.42) and Mikayla Douglas 13th (1:25.80).

For the Hornets, Andrew Dull turned in an individual first-place finish, winning the 100-yard backstroke in 1:09.76. Casey Ball was second in 1:11.65, Dylan Rogers third in 1:11.89 and Austin Sanchez fifth in 2:14.26.

Spencer Qualls earned first-place points in the 500 free, finishing in 7:18.98, with no competition.

Both Bryant teams earned first place points in the 400 freestyle relays as the lone entries. The boys quartet of Jordan Combs, Ball, Hayden Stewart and Ross Grant finished in 4:29.91. The girls group of Courtney Wells, Mollie Robinson, Kelsie Vaughn and Amanda Butler finished in 5:20.58. A Bryant B team of Shelby Burchfield, Kaitlin Howey, Combs and Falco finished in 6:12.17.

There was a full field in the 200-yard freestyle relays, which the Bryant squads won. For the Lady Hornets, Emily Dabbs, Amanda Bulter, Kang and Moser teamed up on a 1:57.51 clocking. A B team of Lauren Wood, Burchfield, Combs and Falco finished in fifth with a time of 2:23.62. The Hornets’ team of Rogers, Brent Heil, Dull and Dylan Machycek won in a time of 1:41.09.

In the 200 medley relays, Arkansas Baptist teams took top honors with Bryant’s swimmers finishing second. Dabbs, Wells, Kang and Moser combined on a 2:16.70 clocking. The boys foursome of Dull, Heil, Rogers and Machycek finished in 1:56.49 with a B team taking fifth in 2:00.46. The B team included Ball, Combs, Stewart and Grant.

Individually, Dull (2:24.89), Combs (2:34.92) and Nick Haufpauir (2.57.77) finished second, third and fourth, respectively in the 200 individual medley. Machycek (1:02.99) was second, Rogers third (1:03.08) and Stewart fifth (1:03.78) in the 100 butterfly. Machycek was also second in the 50 free (23.80) with Heil seventh (26.59) and Stewart eighth (26.81).

Combs garnered second-place points in the one-meter dive with a score of 109. Ball was third (2:22.41) and Grant fourth (2:28.23) in the 200 freestyle while Grant finished fifth (59.90) and Sanchez ninth (1:30.26) in the 100 free. In the 100 breast stroke, Heil was fifth (1:18.59), Qualls sixth (1:32.89) and Hoffpauir seventh (1:32.98).

For the girls, Dabbs, Alise Heavrin and Moser each had second place finishes. In the 200 IM, Dabbs was second (2:39.09) and Burchfield third (3:23.13). Moser was second in the 100 butterfly (1:15.61) with Dabbs third (1:17.02) and Burchfield fourth (1:42.98). Heavrin’s second came in the one-meter dive with a score of 118.65.

Robinson led the Bryant contingent in the 200 free and the 100 back. She was third in the latter (1:27.80) with Lauren Wood fourth (1:29.01) and Falco sixth (1:43.76). In the former, she was fourth (2:57.17) with Wood sixth (3:11.58) and Taylor Rhea seventh (3:14.87).

Wells was fourth (7:08.84) and Deidra Reeves sixth (9:19.54) in the 500 free while Butler turned in a fifth-place finish in the 100 breast stroke (1:33.09) followed by Wells in eighth (1:36.50), Skyler Combs ninth (1:36.61) and Rhea 11th (1:40.63).

The teams were set to compete again Saturday, Jan. 29, at the 2011 Central Arkansas Season-ending Invitational at UALR.