Bryant team continues play in USSSA World Series

GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Bryant Hornets 7AAA youth baseball team finished pool play at the USSSA World Series on Wednesday and advanced to bracket play.

Team members include Garrion Madison, Chase Fleming, Mason Parker, Jaxson Harrison, Lane Warren, Caden Knox, Wyatt Moseley, Crue Chalmers, Paxon Abrahamson, Brad Silas, Trey Patterson and Cooper Hunt. The team is coached by John Harrison with assistance from Mike Abrahamson, Jackson Moseley, Garrion Madison.

To start the day, the team lost to Edinburg, Texas, 10-5, but bounced back to defeat a team from Corpus Christi, Texas, 18-0.

“Edinburg was a really good team,” said Harrison.

At 2-2, the Bryant team was a 14thseed in bracket play and ran into a team from Beaumont, Texas, losing 10-7.

The Hornets play at 8:30 on Friday morning in the consolation bracket. They’ll take on a Tulsa, Okla., team called Prime Baseball.

“We have played some of the best teams in the country at this age and were one hit or one caught fly ball away from winning each game,” said Harrison.