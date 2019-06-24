Chambers named MVP in baseball to highlight Bryant players’ work in All-Stars

June 24, 2019 Baseball-High School, Football

CONWAY — Bryant’s Logan Chambers was named the Most Valuable Player for the East All-Stars in the annual Arkansas High School Coaches Association all-star baseball game on Friday.

Chambers and teammate Will McEntire were on the team. The Hornets’ Travis Queck served as the head coach.

Chambers went 2 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored for the East team in the 7-6 loss in the first of the two games. McEntire started on the mound and worked a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

In Saturday’s all-star football game, Hornets offensive lineman Blaise Smith started and quarterback Ren Hefley helped lead the East to 34-28 victory. Hefley competed 10 of 17 passes for 126 yards including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Pine Bluff’s Berkario Black.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

