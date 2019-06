UALR hosts baseball camp

The UALR baseball youth skills camp for players ages 6 through 14 will be held July 8-10 at Gary Hogan Field, 2405 So. Harrison St., in Little Rock.

Registration fee is $150. Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration online at https://camps.jumpforward.com/LRTrojans

For more information and updates follow @LRBaseballcamp on Twitter.