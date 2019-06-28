Senior Sox absorb first loss at Louisiana Challenge

GONZALEZ, La.— The Southland Hogs 17U American Legion team from Schriever, La., struck for eight runs in the first inning and it proved to be too much for the Bryant Black Sox Senior Legion team to overcome as they absorbed their first loss in pool play, 11-0, at the Louisiana Challenge.

Bryant came into the game after blowing out a pair of opponents in the Challenge. Bracket play will commence on Saturday.afternoon.

The Sox were blanked on six hits including two by Logan Chambers and Cade Drennan.

Brayden Lester got the start on the mound for Bryant and struggled with his control in the first inning, walking four. Southland took advantage with eighth hits including a grand slam homer.

Gage Stark relieved in the second and surrendered three unearned runs working into the fourth when Chambers made his first mound appearance of the season to close it out.

The Sox threatened in the first with singles by Chambers and Drennan but the Hogs forced both to be stranded.

In the bottom of the inning, Southland used four singles and three walks to get four runs then the grand slam made it 8-0.

Bryant made a bid to rally in the top of the second when Coby Greiner singled, Slade Renfrow walked and Chambers lined a single to right to load the bases with two away. But a groundout ended the threat.

Stark retired the Hogs in order in the bottom of the second but the Sox couldn’t muster anything more than a lead-off walk to Drennan.

A pair of singles started Southland’s third. A bunt was misplayed resulting in a run then an error on roundball made it 11-0.

Bryant made one last bid to get on the board in the top of the fifth. With two down, Drennan singled and Jake Wright walked. Aaron Morgan slapped a single to right to fill the sacks but a fly to center ended the game.