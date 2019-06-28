Junior Sox held hitless by New Jersey duo at Five Tool

FAYETTEVILLE — The Bryant Black Sox 17U American Legion team opened play in the Five Tool Regional Showcase on Friday afternoon against the Tri State Arsenal South team of Mount Laurel, N.J., and absorbed an 7-1 loss at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arsenal broke up a scoreless game with four runs in the top of the fourth and, after the Sox scored in the bottom of the inning, struck for three more in the top of the fifth.

A pair of Arsenal pitchers held the Sox hitless over the seven innings while combining on eight walks and eight strikeouts.

Peyton Dillon, Hayden Thompson and Noah Davis worked the bump for Bryant. Dillon worked into the fourth and was charged with all four runs in that inning. Thompson gave up two then Davis surrendered a run in the fifth. They combined on nine strikeouts. Dillon had four to go with four walks.

The Sox’ run came when J.T. Parker led off the bottom of the fourth by getting hit by a pitch. An error allowed him to take second before Ethan Andrews’ infield pop was dropped. Josh Turner drew a free pass to load the bases and, with one out, Blaine Sears walked to force in the run.

Arsenal turned a doubleplay to get out of the inning.

Bryant returns to action later on Friday against West Texas ABA of Lubbock at Veterans Park. They’ll complete pool play on Saturday at 12:15 p.m., against Rawlings Arkansas Prospect-Allen at Shiloh Christian High School.