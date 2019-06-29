Junior Sox blanked on four hits by Rawlings duo

SPRINGDALE — A pair of pitchers from the Rawlings Arkansas Prospects (Allen) out-dueled Blaine Sears of the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team on Saturday as the Prospects forged a 3-0 win at the Sox’ expense in the final game of pool play at the Five Star Showcase, based in northwest Arkansas. The game was played at Shiloh Christian Academy.

The Sox finished 1-2 against the pool. Bracket play was set to begin Saturday night. The Sox figure to play in the consolation bracket.

Sears scattered seven hits, walked no one and struck out seven. Rawlings eked out a first-inning run then pushed two more across in the third to provide the winning margin.

Bryant was limited to four hits, two by Ryan Riggs and singles from Colby Morrow and Sears.

Rawlings’ first run scored after the batter leading off the game was hit by a pitch. He stole second and third then came home on a sacrifice fly.

Riggs singled with two out in the bottom of the inning but was stranded.

The Prospects managed a one-out single in the top of the second but a line drive to Peyton Dillon at second resulted in the runner at first getting doubled up to end the frame.

Dakota Clay worked a walk with two out in the bottom of the second but the Sox were unable to make anything of it.

A pair of doubles and a two-out single produced the only other runs of the game in the Rawlings third. The Prospects loaded the bases but Sears got the final out on a pop to Will Hathcote at first to keep it 3-0.

But the Sox couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the third and, in the fourth, Riggs led off with a single. But the next two struck out then Riggs was caught trying to steal second to end the inning.

Bryant’s best scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the fifth. Morrow led off with a single to left and, with one out, Dillon drew a walk. Sears beat out an infield hit to load the bases. But when Lawson Speer’s liner was speared by the pitcher, it led to an inning-ending doubleplay.

The only other base-runner the Sox could muster came in the bottom of the seventh when Will Hathcote reached first on a third-strike wild pitch. After Morrow struck out, Clay lined to short and Hathcote was caught off first for a doubleplay to end the game.

The Sox are now 20-6 on the season.