Bryant team runner-up in State Unified Volleyball

By Devin Sherrill, Bryant School District Communications Director

CONWAY —Bryant High School Partner’s Club finished as runner-up in State Special Olympic Unified Volleyball on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The team won its first match over Cabot but was defeated in a second match with Searcy for the State title.

The Partner’s Club promotes inclusion and team sports for people with disabilities. The Club helps students step out of their comfort zones and participate in team building.

Bryant Schools is proud of these athletes and partners for promoting inclusion. BHS teacher Carolyn Hays is the Partner’s Club sponsor.

Photo from left to right:

Chris Hernandez, Pablo Hernandez, Lakin Woods, Cassie Ray, Blake Cunningham, Bella Jackson, Samantha Still, Logan White, Justin Tucker, D.J Scott, Kaylin Terry, Malcolm Boddie, Jacob Carpenter, and Willam Turner