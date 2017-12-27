Bryant teams return to action in holiday tournaments on Thursday

File photo by Kevin Nagle

The Bryant High School basketball teams return to action on Thursday in holiday tournaments in Fort Smith, Beebe and Pearcy.

The Hornets varsity team will begin play in the annual Coke Classic at the Stubblefield Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, hosted by Fort Smith Northside. Bryant, 7-3, will open against Jacksonville at 4:10 p.m. The Hornets are coming off a 59-53 win over Van Buren at Conway on Dec. 16.

The Lady Hornets will be in Beebe, opening against Batesville Southside at 1 p.m. The Lady Hornets are returning to action for the first time since Dec. 12, when they suffered a tough loss to rival Benton, 47-45. They’re 3-6 on the season.

At Pearcy, both Bryant freshman teams will begin play in the annual Kameron Hale Invitational Tournament. The Lady Hornets will begin the tournament overall with a 10 a.m. game against Mena. The Hornets take on Arkadelphia at 1:45 p.m.

Bryant’s freshman girls are 2-7 on the season, coming off a 37-16 loss at Cabot South on Dec. 14. The freshman boys are 6-5. They won their last game 55-46 at Cabot South.

Here are the brackets for the respective tournaments:

2017 COKE CLASSIC

Hosted by Northside High School

UAFS Stubblefield Center, Fort Smith

Thursday, Dec. 28

Game 1 — Little Rock Hall vs. El Dorado, 2:30 p.m.

Game 2 — Bryant vs. Jacksonville, 4:10 p.m.

Game 3 — FS Northside vs. Pulaski Robinson, 5:50 p.m.

Game 4 — FS Southside vs. Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

Game 5 — Game 1 loser vs. game 3 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 2 loser vs. game 4 loser, 4:10 p.m.

Game 7 — Game 2 winner vs. game 4 winner, 5:50 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 1 winner vs. game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Game 9 — Game 5 loser vs. game 6 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 2:40 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 7 loser vs. game 8 loser, 4:20 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 6 p.m.

2017 BEEBE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

At Beebe High School

Thursday, Dec. 28

Game 1 — El Dorado vs. Harding Academy, 10 a.m.

Game 2 — Bryant vs. Batesville Southside, 1 p.m.

Game 3 — Little Rock Christian vs. Searcy, 4 p.m.

Game 4 — Beebe vs. Blytheville, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

Game 5 — Game 2 loser vs. game 3 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6 — Game 1 loser vs. game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7 — Game 2 winner vs. game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 1 winner vs. game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Game 9 — Game 5 loser vs. game 6 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 7 loser vs. game 8 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

2017 KAMERON HALE INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Lake Hamilton

All games to be played in high school gym except championship games

Thursday, Dec. 28

Game 1 — Bryant vs. Mena, 10 a.m. (girls)

Game 2 — Benton vs. Mena, 11:15 a.m. (boys)

Game 3 — Benton vs. Hot Springs, 12:30 p.m. (girls)

Game 4 — Bryant vs. Arkadelphia, 1:45 p.m. (boys)

Game 5 — Centerpoint vs. Arkadelphia, 3 p.m. (girls)

Game 6 — Hot Springs vs. Centerpoint, 4:15 p.m. (boys)

Game 7 — Lake Hamilton vs. Malvern, 5:30 p.m. (girls)

Game 8 — Lake Hamilton vs. Malvern, 6:45 p.m. (boys)

Friday, Dec. 29

Game 9 — Game 5 loser vs. game 7 loser, 10 a.m. (girls)

Game 10 — Game 2 loser vs. game 4 loser, 11:15 a.m. (boys)

Game 11 — Game 1 loser vs. game 3 loser, 12:30 p.m. (girls)

Game 12 — Game 6 loser vs. game 8 loser, 1:45 p.m. (boys)

Game 13 — Game 5 winner vs. game 7 winner, 3 p.m. (girls)

Game 14 — Game 2 winner vs. game 4 winner, 4:15 p.m. (boys)

Game 15 — Game 1 winner vs. game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m. (girls)

Game 16 — Game 6 winner vs. game 8 winner, 6:45 p.m. (boys)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Game 17 — Game 9 winner vs. game 11 winner, 11 a.m. (girls)

Game 18 — Game 10 winner vs. game 12 winner, 12:15 p.m. (boys)

Game 19 — Game 13 loser vs. game 15 loser, 4:30 p.m. (girls)

Game 20 — Game 14 loser vs. game 16 loser, 5:45 p.m. (boys)

Game 21 — Game 13 winner vs. game 15 winner, 4 p.m. (girls championship)

Game 22 — Game 14 winner vs. game 16 winner, 5:15 p.m. (boys championship)