Bryant teams second only to North Little Rock in Tuesday tourney

September 4, 2019 Golf

Logan McDonald fired a three-under par 33 to earn medalist honors at a four-team golf match at Hurricane Golf Club on Tuesday. The Hornets wound up second with a team score of 157. North Little Rock won the boys’ competition with a 149. Benton and Lake Hamilton competed as well.

In a three-team match against North Little Rock and Lake Hamilton, the Lady Hornets were second with a total of 156, led by Caitlin LaCerra with a round of 40. North Little Rock’s Mackinzie Lee was medalist at 35.

Brooklyn Waller had the third best round among the girls with a 47. Leighton Crawley shot a 69 with Taylor Moore finishing at 70 and Haylie Horn carding a 71.

For Bryant’s bous, Andrew Gaspard shot a one-under 35. Daniel Taylor turned in a round of 43 with Cameron McDonald carding a 46 and Landon Wallace finishing at 48.

Bryant travels to Fayetteville for its next match on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Bulldog Invitational at the Fayetteville Country Club.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

