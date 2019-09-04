Bryant teams second only to North Little Rock in Tuesday tourney

Logan McDonald fired a three-under par 33 to earn medalist honors at a four-team golf match at Hurricane Golf Club on Tuesday. The Hornets wound up second with a team score of 157. North Little Rock won the boys’ competition with a 149. Benton and Lake Hamilton competed as well.

In a three-team match against North Little Rock and Lake Hamilton, the Lady Hornets were second with a total of 156, led by Caitlin LaCerra with a round of 40. North Little Rock’s Mackinzie Lee was medalist at 35.

Brooklyn Waller had the third best round among the girls with a 47. Leighton Crawley shot a 69 with Taylor Moore finishing at 70 and Haylie Horn carding a 71.

For Bryant’s bous, Andrew Gaspard shot a one-under 35. Daniel Taylor turned in a round of 43 with Cameron McDonald carding a 46 and Landon Wallace finishing at 48.

Bryant travels to Fayetteville for its next match on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Bulldog Invitational at the Fayetteville Country Club.