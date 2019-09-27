Bryant tennis team captures 7 of 8 in final regular-season match

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Daniel Dellorto (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — In their final regular-season match, the Bryant High School tennis team won seven of eight varsity matches and three of four junior varsity doubles tilts against North Little Rock at Burns Park.

At number one singles, Kate Keith defeated North Little Rock’s Anna Bradford, 8-2 while Jalen Dinstbier bested North Little Rock’s Nate Leonard, 8-3.

In number one doubles, Bryant’s Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz edged Sydney Winter and Megan Drause, 8-6 while Donte Baker and Nick Skiavo beat North Little Rock’s Bear Sparks and Brandon Nguyen, 8-4.

At number two singles, Bryant’s Codi Kirby won 8-4 over Tristan Weber. Hannah Henderson prevailed 8-6 over Leslie Palmer.

In doubles, Caleb Greiner and Connor Martin got the best of North Little Rock’s Grant Shoemaker and Jasmeet Ghotra, 8-1.

The girls match between Bryant’s Megan Brown and Janie Ray went the way of North Little Rock’s Cate Lowe and Morganne Jumper, 5-8.

In junior varsity play, Bryant’s Adrienne Shelton and Destiny Galindo won 6-5 over Tori Stevens and Sophie Buckley. The combo of Chelsea Nwankow and Keith won 6-0 over Madison Nichols and Emma Dill. For the boys, Shane Morris and David Goshien bested Ghoemaker and Ghotra, 6-5 but Tristan Shamlin and Pablo Garcia lost to Leonard and Weber.

David Goshien (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)



Bryant will compete in the 6A District Tournament at Rebsamen Park on Oct. 7-8.

Kate Keith (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

Shane Morris (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

Hannah Henderson (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

Katie Keith and Chelsea Nwankow (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)