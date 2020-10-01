October 1 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant tennis team has good day at Benton

BENTON — The Bryant High School tennis team captured nine of 15 matches against the rival Benton team at a duo match at Tyndall Park on Monday.

Bryant captured the number one singles and doubles match in both boys and girls competition. Megan Ivie defeated Natalie Penn, 8-1, in the girls top singles duel while Brenden Everhart topped Adam Wilson, 8-3.

In doubles, Stephanie Smith and Feniece Boone won over Teresa Carr and Katelynn Archer, 8-1. Zach Gaines and Wilson Hatcher captured the boys No. 1 doubles match 8-3 over Micaiah Temple and Jackie Sherril.

At No. 2 doubles for the boys, Bryant’s Walker Creighton and Hayden Brown prevailed 8-5 over Jax Hopkin and Nathan Daugherty.

In girls doubles, Taylor Scifres and Jayda Allen of Bryant won 8-3 over Jasmine Peterson and Olivia Nolley at No. 2. Brooklyn Stuart and Ansley McDonald defeated Haley Ward and Katie Meister of Benton at No. 3, 6-3.

Kristen Walker of Bryant won the No. 2 singles 8-5 over Brianna Hampel and, in an additional singles match, Jahnavi Kodali defeated Benton’s Jordan Hancock, 6-1.

For Benton, Alexis Boyd won the No. 3 singles match over Shelby Jones, 6-2. And the doubles team of Boyd and Hampel won a doubles match over Katelin Cotton and Haylee Scott, 6-1.

Benton boys won three singles matches. At No. 2, Bryce Jefferson prevailed 8-0 over Tyler Melton while Steven Adams won at No. 3 over Nich Schmidt, 7-5. In addition, Eric Smith edged Brady Moore of Bryant, 6-3.

In a doubles match, Temple and Hopkin defeated Bryant’s Landon Ho and Matt Buthuis, 6-0.

The Bryant team is scheduled to conclude regular-season play on Thursday at Van Buren. The conference tournament is set for Oct. 7-8 at Rebsamen Park in Little Rock. State will be played Oct. 20-21 at Burns Park in North Little Rock.