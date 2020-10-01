October 1 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant tennis team has good day at Benton

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — The Bryant High School tennis team captured nine of 15 matches against the rival Benton team at a duo match at Tyndall Park on Monday.

Bryant captured the number one singles and doubles match in both boys and girls competition. Megan Ivie defeated Natalie Penn, 8-1, in the girls top singles duel while Brenden Everhart topped Adam Wilson, 8-3.

In doubles, Stephanie Smith and Feniece Boone won over Teresa Carr and Katelynn Archer, 8-1. Zach Gaines and Wilson Hatcher captured the boys No. 1 doubles match 8-3 over Micaiah Temple and Jackie Sherril.

At No. 2 doubles for the boys, Bryant’s Walker Creighton and Hayden Brown prevailed 8-5 over Jax Hopkin and Nathan Daugherty.

In girls doubles, Taylor Scifres and Jayda Allen of Bryant won 8-3 over Jasmine Peterson and Olivia Nolley at No. 2. Brooklyn Stuart and Ansley McDonald defeated Haley Ward and Katie Meister of Benton at No. 3, 6-3.

Kristen Walker of Bryant won the No. 2 singles 8-5 over Brianna Hampel and, in an additional singles match, Jahnavi Kodali defeated Benton’s Jordan Hancock, 6-1.

For Benton, Alexis Boyd won the No. 3 singles match over Shelby Jones, 6-2. And the doubles team of Boyd and Hampel won a doubles match over Katelin Cotton and Haylee Scott, 6-1.

Benton boys won three singles matches. At No. 2, Bryce Jefferson prevailed 8-0 over Tyler Melton while Steven Adams won at No. 3 over Nich Schmidt, 7-5. In addition, Eric Smith edged Brady Moore of Bryant, 6-3.

In a doubles match, Temple and Hopkin defeated Bryant’s Landon Ho and Matt Buthuis, 6-0.

The Bryant team is scheduled to conclude regular-season play on Thursday at Van Buren. The conference tournament is set for Oct. 7-8 at Rebsamen Park in Little Rock. State will be played Oct. 20-21 at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in several media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

