December 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Hornets close out pre-Christmas schedule with team honors at home meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Jamie Hester and Marianne Shelton

Trace Rhode, Chandler Reep and Michael Higgs each won individual events and the Bryant Hornets won two of the three relay races on their way to claiming the team title and the Bryant December Invitational swim meet on Thursday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center.

The Hornets accumulated 485.5 points to head up the 11-team field. Magnolia was second with 335 points followed by Arkadelphia with 231.5, North Little Rock with 173 and Benton with 171.

Reep won the 100 yard breast stroke with a time of 1:06.02; Rhode won the 500 freestyle in 5:38.43; and Higgs won the 200 individual medley in 2:11.67.

Following Reep in the 100 breast stroke were Fonzee Bittle (third in 1:09.99), Andrew Ball (sixth in 1:17.80) and Zachary Milam (1:24.09).

Behind Rhode in the 500 was Kyle Henry who was second in 5:49.95 and Jacob Rhode in third with a time of 6:04.92. Derek Vos finished sixth in 6:49.92 to add to the Bryant point total.

Jacob Rhode was seventh in the 200 IM with a time of 2:37.67 followed by Jim Dellorto (eighth in 2:37.79) and Milam (10th in 2:52.87).

The winning relays came in the 400 free and the 200 medley. Ball, Vos, Henry and Bittle combined in the 400, turning in a 3:55.71. In the 200 medley, Trace Rhode, Reep, Higgs and Ball combined on a 1:51.29.

The Hornets were second in the 200 freestyle relay with Trace Rhode, Bittle, Reep and Higgs teaming up on a 1:39.06.

Bryant also picked up second-place points from Justin Combs in the one-meter dive. He finished with a score of 181.30. Lucas Reitenger tied for third with a 142.40 rating.

Higgs was second in the 100 yard butterfly, finishing in 58.22. Reep was fourth (1:03.93), Bittle fifth (1:05.97) and Henry seventh (1:13.56).

In the 200 free individual event, Trace Rhode was fifth in 2:08.45 with Vos seventh in 2:20.13 followed by John Dellorto (14th, 2:53.93) and Druid Wen (16th, 2:58.87).

Ball turned in a sixth-place finish in the 50 free, touching in 25.97. Reitenger was 12th in 27.71 and Wilhelm Wubbena 14th in 28.46.

Trevor Bell led Bryant’s contingent in the 100 yard backstroke. He finished in 1:22.91 to place seventh. Wubbena (ninth, 1:30.28), Jake Partain (10th, 1:30.90) and John Dellorto (11th, 1:31.51) each added to Bryant’s point total as well.

Cody Tarvin (13th, 1:09.93), Trevor Ball (14th, 1:10.39) and Partain (15th, 1:10.82) contributed as well in the 100 freestyle.

The Bryant divers will compete in a meet at Jacksonville on Thursday, Dec. 11. The next full meet for the BHS team will be Jan. 15, 2015, at Bishop Park.