Bryant tennis team’s struggles continue at conference

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Kate Keith

LITTLE ROCK — The tough 2020 season for the Bryant High School tennis team came to close on Tuesday at Rebsamen Park as none of the Bryant players were able to advance at the 6A-Central Conference tournament.

In girls’ singles, Bryant’s Kate Keith lost 0-6, 0-6 to Mount St. Mary Academy’s Abby Whitaker and Chelsea Nwankwo fell to Jelani Jones of Little Rock Central, 0-6, 0-6.

In boys’ singles, Bryant’s Nick Skiavo was defeated by Yash Gokarakonda of Central, 0-6, 0-6 and Tristan Shamlin was defeated by Kevin Prephan of Fort Smith Northside, 0-6, 1-6.

In doubles, Bryant’s Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz lost to Mount’s Libby Franks and Tasha Moreland, 0-6, 1-6. At number two, Central’s Anjana Patel and Mary Margaret Lankford ousted Bryant’s Megan Brown and Janie Ray, 6-1, 6-1.

In boys’ doubles, Bryant’s Conner Martin and Caleb Greiner were defeated by Will Adcock and Aiden Hamp of Cabot, 3-6, 3-6. Pablo Garcia and Corwin Martin of Bryant lost to Little Rock Catholic’s Wallis Allen and Collier Allison, 0-6, 0-6.

Caleb Greiner

Nick Skiavo