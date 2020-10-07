Taylor earns medalist honors, leads Hornets to conference crown

ROGERS — Bryant Hornets’ junior Daniel Taylor fired a two-under par 70 to earn individual medalist honors and lead his team to the 6A-Central Conference championship at Shadow Valley Country Club on Tuesday.

Daniel Taylor

The Hornets combined on a 315 to edge Cabot (318) and North Little Rock (321).

Taylor’s round was also tops in the State going into the second day of the tournament on Wednesday, leading Rogers’ Andrew Fakult by one stroke.

Bentonville, which won the 6A-West Conference title with a combined score of 303, leads going into the second day of State.

Logan McDonald was second for the Hornets with a round of 76. Landon Wallace shot 82 and Andrew Gaspard turned in an 87.

According to a report in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Taylor bogeyed his first hole on the back nine but birdies holes 15 and 18 then on the front nine 2, 3 and 7.