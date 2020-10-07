October 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Freshman girls turn back Belles for third win in last four matches

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team avenged a previous loss and captured their third Central Arkansas Junior High Conference win in their last four contests, 25-22, 25-15, over the Mount St. Mary Belles.

Mount had defeated the Lady Hornets in straight sets when they played at the Academy in Little Rock on Sept. 6.

“The girls played well tonight,” stated Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson. “We passed well and hit really well. We had 32 total kills for the match with 24 assists. We only had seven hitting errors. We had 5 service errors in the first set and only 2 in the second set.

“Our blockers did a great job of making their hitters adjust their hits,” he noted. “Brooke Abney really shined tonight hitting. Our back row passers had a great match with 30 perfect passes on digs. When a team passes well, they tend to hit well and the girls put a good match in the books tonight.

“I’m proud of our effort and the improvement they have shown throughout the season,” he concluded.

Abney led with eight kills. Grace Sams finished with seven. Truli Bates and Grace Camferdam added six each, Casey Welch four and Lexi Brown one.

Kalina Weaver finished with 13 assists and Brown had 10.

Kiarra Beard was good on all 11 of her serves. Cora Edwards and Sams each had two aces. Beard and Brown had one each.

Sams led the team in digs with 11. Beard and Erin Thompson finished with eight apiece and Edwards seven.

Bates pitched in defensively with two blocks. Welch had one as well.

The Lady Hornets are set to host Russellville on Monday in their final regular-season home match. After trips to Cabot Red and Conway White, they’ll host the CAJHC tournament, Oct. 22.