Bryant to host Area 3 Junior Legion District Tournament

The Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team will host the Area 3 District Tournament starting Saturday with four games capped off by the Sox’ opener against the Vilonia Eagles at Bryant High School Field.

The tournament is one of four Area tournaments starting this weekend. Each will produce two entries into the Junior State Tournament which will be held next weekend at Hendrix College in Conway.

The other Area tournaments are being held at Arkansas Tech in Russellville, Cabot and El Dorado.

Bryant’s team is mostly 15-year-old players who have also competed with a separate schedule. As 17’s, the team has a record of 12-9. As 15’s, they were 11-5-1.

Here are the brackets for the tournament:

2018 ARKANSAS AMERICAN LEGION JUNIOR DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

At Bryant High School Field

Saturday, July 7

Game 1 — Sheridan Peoples Bank vs. Hot Springs Village Graves Sports, 10 a.m.

Game 2 — Benton Sports Shop vs. Winner 15U, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3 — Benton Williams Tire vs. Little Rock Cobras, 3 p.m.

Game 4 — Bryant vs. Vilonia, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 12:30 pm.

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. game 4 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 7 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 3 loser vs. game 4 loser, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 9

Game 9 — Game 7 winner vs. game 6 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 8 winner vs. game 5 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m. (winners bracket final)

Game 12 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 10

Game 13 — Game 11 loser vs. game 12 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 13 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11

Game 15 — If game, 6 p.m.