Bryant 6’s roll to first two games at Regional tourney

BENTON — The Bryant All-Stars opened pool play at the Southwest Regional 6-and-under T-Ball Tournament with a pair of victories on Friday.

Playing in Pool C, Bryant out-slugged the A Team, an all-star squad from Oklahoma, 17-10, then overwhelmed the Rogers All-Stars 24-2.

The Bryant team, managed by John Harrison with assistance from Mike Abrahamson, Garrion Madison, Brad Parker and Brad Silva, includes Paxon Abrahamson, Crue Chalmers, Chase Fleming, Jaxon Harrison, Cooper Hunt, Caden Knox, Garrion Madison Jr., Wyatt Moseley, Mason Parker, Trey Patterson, Brad Silas Jr. and Lane Warren.

Pool play is set to continue for Bryant on Saturday. They’ll take on Orange Grove, Miss., at 2 p.m., then Semmes, Ala., at 4.

Bracket play begins on Sunday.