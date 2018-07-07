Bryant 5’s win one, lose one on first day of Regional

Photos courtesy of Paul Dotson

BENTON — The Bryant 5-year-old All-Stars opened play in the Southwest Regional T-Ball tournament in Benton with a win over the Benton 5’s and a loss to the Pine Bluff Northern 6-and-under All-Stars on Friday.

The team is set to continue pool play on Saturday. At 9 a.m., they play the Sylvan Hills 5’s then, at 12:45 p.m., they take on the Paragould 6’s.

The team, managed by Matt Orender, includes Cru Billins, Jacob Bohanna, Paxton Clegg, Carson Danley, Gannon Drake, Colton Hunter, Ashton Jordan, Nate McGough, Chance Orender, Davis Tanner, Tait Thompson and Austin Worner.

Bracket play will commence on Sunday.