Bryant 6’s finish pool play 4-0 at Regional

BENTON — The Bryant 6-year-old All-Stars went undefeated in pool play at the Southwest Regional T-Ball Tournament with a pair of victories on Saturday.

Playing in Pool C, Bryant trounced Orange Grove, Miss., 24-2, then outlasted Semmes, Ala., 15-8.

After a pair of wins on Friday, Bryant heads into bracket play as one of the top seeds.

The Bryant team, managed by John Harrison with assistance from Mike Abrahamson, Garrion Madison, Brad Parker and Brad Silva, includes Paxon Abrahamson, Crue Chalmers, Chase Fleming, Jaxon Harrison, Cooper Hunt, Caden Knox, Garrion Madison Jr., Wyatt Moseley, Mason Parker, Trey Patterson, Brad Silas Jr. and Lane Warren.

In the win over Alabama, Bryant fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first but rallied for three to take the lead in the bottom of the inning. Madison, Harrison and Hunt each scored.

In the second, Semmes regained the upper hand with a five-run uprising, making it 8-3. In the home half, Parker and Knox scored to trim the lead to 8-5.

Bryant’s defense then stopped the Alabama team in the top of the third, forcing them to strand runners at the corners.

And Bryant, in the bottom of the inning, scored six times to gain an 10-8 lead. Harrison and Hunt scored again then so did Chalmers and Abrahamson.

Once again, Semmes could not score in the top of the fourth and Bryant put the game away with four more in the home half as they walked it off.

Warren, Madison, Harrison, Chalmers and Patterson each scored.