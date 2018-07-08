Bryant 14’s overwhelm Sylvan Hills

Photos courtesy of Lendsi Martin

LONOKE — The Bryant 14-year-old All-Stars returned to action in the South Arkansas Babe Ruth Tournament with a 14-run second inning that proved far too much for the Sylvan Hills All-Stars to overcome.

Bryant went on to claim a 16-1 victory on Saturday, advancing to the championship round on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The Bryant team, managed by Jason Greiner with assistance from Jeremy Morrow and Jon Parker, includes Gavin Burton, Tucker Dunn, Caleb Greiner, Drew Hatman, Hunter Holt, Connor Martin, Colby Morrow, Calvin Myles, Kyler Pabon, J.T. Parker and Cade Parker.

Saturday’s game only went three innings in accordance with the 15-after-three run-rule.

Bryant used 11 hits to take advantage of seven walks issued by Sylvan Hills pitching.

J.T. Parker started on the mound for Bryant and allowed just one run on two hits, allowing the lone run in the top of the second.

Hunter Holt relieved in the third to shut the game down.

Offensively, Greiner went 3 for 3. Burton and Hatman each went 2 for 2.

Trailing 1-0, Bryant came to bat in the bottom of the second. Martin led off with a single to left but he was forced at second on Pabon’s grounder. Morrow singled then Cade Parker’s knock tied the game 1-1. Greiner delivered an double that plated two, giving Bryant a 3-1 lead.

The onslaught continued as Hatman drove an RBI single to center.

After Burton singled and when the ball was misplayed Hatman scored. Burton wound up at second on the play and, after Holt drew a walk, J.T. Parker did as well to fill the sacks again.

A walk to Martin made it 6-1 and, after a pitching change, Pabon hit a grounder to short that drew a wild throw. It cleared the bases to make it 8-1.

Morrow was struck by a 1-0 pitch and, with two down, Greiner came thorugh again with an infield hit to load the bases.

Hatman’s single to left made it 10-1. That set the stage for Burton’s bases-clearing triple. Holt doubled to cap off the inning, 14-1.

Despite an error and walk, Sylvan Hils was unable to score in the top of the thrd.

Bryant made it a run-rule win in the bottom of the third. Martin, Pabon and Dunn each walked to load the bases. Cade Parker hit a grounder to first that was misplayed, allowing Martin to score.

Moments later, Greiner lined a single to center to make it 16-1.