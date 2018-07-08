Bryant 5’s split pair of games on second day of Regional pool play

Photos courtesy of Paul Dotson

BENTON — On the second day of pool play, the Bryant 5-year-old All-Stars won a game and lost one at the Southwest Regional T-Ball tournament in Benton Saturday.

Bryant defeated Sylvan Hills but lost to Paragould.

The team, managed by Matt Orender, includes Cru Billins, Jacob Bohanna, Paxton Clegg, Carson Danley, Gannon Drake, Colton Hunter, Ashton Jordan, Nate McGough, Chance Orender, Davis Tanner, Tait Thompson and Austin Worner.

Bryant was set to open single-elimination bracket play this morning against Rogers.