Sunday’s Junior Area tournament postponed by rain

The second round of games in the 2018 Area 3 District Tournament at Bryant High School Field was rained out during the bottom of the third inning of the winners bracket game between Benton Sports Shop and Sheridan Peoples Bank. The game will be resumed at 10 a.m., with Benton leading 9-1 and Sheridan at the plate.

Tournament officials, needing to get the tourney in before the Junior State Tournament begins in Conway on Friday, set the other three games from Sunday on Monday in addition to two losers bracket games.

Here are the revised brackets:

2018 ARKANSAS AMERICAN LEGION JUNIOR DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

At Bryant High School Field

Saturday, July 7

Game 1 — Sheridan Peoples Bank 10, Hot Springs Village Graves Sports 3

Game 2 — Benton Sports Shop 12, Benton Gingles 2

Game 3 — Little Rock Cobras 18, Benton Williams Tire 9

Game 4 — Bryant 13, Vilonia 4

Sunday, July 8

Game 5 — Sheridan Peoples Bank vs. Benton Sports Shop, suspended, rain

Game 6 — Little Rock Cobras vs. Bryant, ppd., rain

Game 7 — Hot Springs Village Graves Sports vs. Benton Gingles, ppd., rain

Game 8 — Benton Williams Tire vs. Vilonia, ppd., rain

Monday, July 9

Game 5 — continuation of suspended game, 10 a.m.

Game 6 — Little Rock Cobras vs. Bryant, 11:30 p.m.

Game 7 — Hot Springs Village Graves Sports vs. Benton Gingles, 2 p.m.

Game 8 — Benton Williams Tire vs. Vilonia, 4:30 p.m.

Game 9 — Game 7 winner vs. game 6 loser, 7 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 8 winner vs. game 5 loser, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 10

Game 11 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 12 p.m. (winners bracket final)

Game 12 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 13 — Game 11 loser vs. game 12 winner, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 13 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 15 — If game, 8 p.m.