Rogers 6’s come from behind to spoil Bryant 5’s run

July 8, 2018 Baseball-Youth

Photos courtesy of Paul Dotson

BENTON — After going 2-2 in pool play, the Bryant 5-year-old All-Stars opened bracket play at the Southwest Regional T Ball Tournament today against the Rogers 6-year-old All-Stars and led much of the game. But Rogers rallied for a 19-18 win that ended the post-season run of the Bryant 5’s.

The Bryant team, managed by Matt Orender, includes Cru Billins, Jacob Bohanna, Paxton Clegg, Carson Danley, Gannon Drake, Colton Hunter, Ashton Jordan, Nate McGough, Chance Orender, Davis Tanner, Tait Thompson and Austin Worner.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

