Bryant 6’s make unbeaten run to Regional championship

BENTON — The Bryant 6-year-old All-Stars completed an unbeaten run through the Southwest Regional T Ball Tournament to capture the championship on Sunday.

The Bryant 6’s won the South Arkansas State title and the Southwest Regional, going 46-8-1 on the season and 28-0 with 27 run-rule victories against other 6-year-old teams this year.

The Bryant team, managed by John Harrison with assistance from Mike Abrahamson, Garrion Madison, Brad Parker and Brad Silva, includes Paxon Abrahamson, Crue Chalmers, Chase Fleming, Jaxon Harrison, Cooper Hunt, Caden Knox, Garrion Madison Jr., Wyatt Moseley, Mason Parker, Trey Patterson, Brad Silas Jr. and Lane Warren.

After winning all four games in their pool, Bryant opened play in the single-elimination championship bracket with a 13-0 win over Rogers. In the semifinals, they eked out a 14-13 win over Semmes, Ala. In the championship game on Sunday, Bryant ousted Theodore, Ala., 11-4.

“This is a great group of kids,” said Coach Harrison. “They are very talented.”