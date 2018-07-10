Junior Legion District Tournament down to four teams

July 10, 2018 Baseball-Junior Legion

2018 ARKANSAS AMERICAN LEGION JUNIOR DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

At Bryant High School Field

Saturday, July 7

Game 1 — Sheridan Peoples Bank 10, Hot Springs Village Graves Sports 3

Game 2 — Benton Sports Shop 12, Benton Gingles 2

Game 3 — Little Rock Cobras 18, Benton Williams Tire 9

Game 4 — Bryant 13, Vilonia 4

Sunday, July 8

Game 5 — Sheridan Peoples Bank vs. Benton Sports Shop, suspended, rain

Game 6 — Little Rock Cobras vs. Bryant, ppd., rain

Game 7 — Hot Springs Village Graves Sports vs. Benton Gingles, ppd., rain

Game 8 — Benton Williams Tire vs. Vilonia, ppd., rain

Monday, July 9

Game 5 — Benton Sport Shop 15, Sheridan Peoples Bank 4

Game 6 — Bryant 12, Little Rock Cobras 5

Game 7 — Hot Springs Village Graves Sports 12, Benton Gingles 10

Game 8 — Benton Williams Tire 4, Vilonia 1 (Benton Williams Tire forfeits)

Game 9 — Little Rock 16, Hot Springs Village 6

Game 10 — Vilonia 11, Sheridan 1

Tuesday, July 10

Game 11 — Benton Sport Shop vs. Bryant, 12 p.m. (winners bracket final)

Game 12 — Little Rock vs. Vilonia, 2:30 p.m.

Game 13 — Game 11 loser vs. game 12 winner, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 13 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 15 — If game, 8 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Baseball-Junior Legion
July 10, 2018
Junior Sox earn bid to winners bracket final at District tourney

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!