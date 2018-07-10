Junior Legion District Tournament down to four teams

2018 ARKANSAS AMERICAN LEGION JUNIOR DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
At Bryant High School Field
Saturday, July 7
Game 1 — Sheridan Peoples Bank 10, Hot Springs Village Graves Sports 3
Game 2 — Benton Sports Shop 12, Benton Gingles 2
Game 3 — Little Rock Cobras 18, Benton Williams Tire 9
Game 4 — Bryant 13, Vilonia 4
Sunday, July 8
Game 5 — Sheridan Peoples Bank vs. Benton Sports Shop, suspended, rain
Game 6 — Little Rock Cobras vs. Bryant, ppd., rain
Game 7 — Hot Springs Village Graves Sports vs. Benton Gingles, ppd., rain
Game 8 — Benton Williams Tire vs. Vilonia, ppd., rain
Monday, July 9
Game 5 — Benton Sport Shop 15, Sheridan Peoples Bank 4
Game 6 — Bryant 12, Little Rock Cobras 5
Game 7 — Hot Springs Village Graves Sports 12, Benton Gingles 10
Game 8 — Benton Williams Tire 4, Vilonia 1 (Benton Williams Tire forfeits)
Game 9 — Little Rock 16, Hot Springs Village 6
Game 10 — Vilonia 11, Sheridan 1
Tuesday, July 10
Game 11 — Benton Sport Shop vs. Bryant, 12 p.m. (winners bracket final)
Game 12 — Little Rock vs. Vilonia, 2:30 p.m.
Game 13 — Game 11 loser vs. game 12 winner, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 11
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 13 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 15 — If game, 8 p.m.