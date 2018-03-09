Bryant United wins State basketball title

Bryant High School Unified Basketball Team earned the state championship against Vilonia High School Unified Team on Thursday, March 8 in Hot Springs. The game kicked off the 2018 State Basketball Finals.

Special Olympics Unified Sports bring together people with intellectual disabilities (athletes) and those without intellectual disabilities (partners) on sports teams for training and competition. Bryant High School was named the first Special Olympics Unified Champion School in the state for inclusive sports, youth leadership and whole school engagement.

The members of the team, pictured above, front from left, Macy Harrison, Zoie Titsworth, Casey Welch, Blake Cunningham, Jacob Carpenter, Kaylin Terry, Justin Tucker, Malcolm Boddie, Caivon Crosby, Cambrie Blew; second row, Tim Brewer assistant coach, Jake Cowell, Luke Curtis, Walter Beasley, Allie Dugan, Bailey Cunningham, Lauren Burnett, Grace Ouelette Taylor Robinson, Carolyn Hays coach.