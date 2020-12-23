December 22 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Bryant Varsity Cheer squad captures 5A-7A Co-ed State championship

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Varsity Cheerleaders were named State champions in the Class 5A-7A Co-ed division at the Arkansas Activities Association State competition held at Summit Arena Saturday. The team earned a bid to the UCA Nationals in Orlando, Fla., in February.

The team, coached by Karen Scarlett, includes Amber Billingsley, Halie Buchanan, Matison Bunch, Jana Collins, Emily Davis, Landon Fincher, Keedy Harrison, Madison Henjum, Sydney Henjum,

Haley Hood, Skylar Jewett, Kayla Johnson, Maddy Laisure, Kaitlynn Long, Abby McGee, Brooke McGinness, Maddie Murphy, Alex Nelson, Claire Olsen, Rachael Owens, Rachel Phillips, Sydney Reynolds, Jordan Sawyer, Caitlyn Small, Hannah Smith, Maddy Toler, Olivia Williams, and Skye Young.