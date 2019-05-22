Bryant Volleyball Camp to be June 3-5 at BMS gym

The Bryant Volleyball Camp will be held June 3-5 at the Bryant Middle School gym. The camp, for girls entering first through ninth grades, will have sessions for first through sixth grade from noon until 3 p.m., and for seventh through ninth grades from 3 to 6 p.m.

Registration fee is $75. There will be a small concession stand with snacks and drinks.

Camp activities include skills, games, contests, fundamentals, camp photo, camp shirt, awards and fun.

Make checks payable to Bryant Volleyball. Send camp form (attached) and camp fee to:

Coach Leigh Ann Back

Bryant High School

801 North Reynolds Road

Bryant, AR 72022

For more information, call or email Coach Back at 501-847-5605 or lback@bryantschools.org.