Inman, Queck to coach in annual All-Star games

May 22, 2019 Baseball-High School, Girls Soccer

Bryant High School girls soccer coach Nicole Inman, who led her team to the 2019 Class 6A State championship, and BHS baseball coach Travis Queck, who led his team to a conference championship and a 27-5 record, have been named as coaches for the annual Arkansas High School Coaches Associaton All-Star games in June.

Inman will assist Kim Paslay of Brookland, the head coach for the East All-Stars, along with Skylar King of Greene County Tech.

Queck will be the head coach of the East All-Stars with assistants Drew Horton of DeWitt, Michael Wages of Marked Tree and Clayton Gardner of Viola.

The All-Star girls soccer games are scheduled as a doubleheader on June 21, 2019 at 5 p.m., at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

The All-Star baseball games are set as a doubleheader on June 21, 2019 at 5 p.m., at UCA’s Bear Stadium.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

