Bryant White captures both girls B games over Bryant Blue

The Bryant White Lady Hornets of Bryant Middle School swept two B games against the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets of Bethel Middle School on Tuesday at the Bethel gym.

In the eighth grade game, Bryant White prevailed 18-4. In the seventh-grade game, the final was 18-5.

Devyn Summons and V’Mya Palmer led the Bryant White seventh grade team with 4 points each. Sara Hudspeth had 3 with Daria Greer, Jayla Purifoy and Savannah Lucas scoring 2 apiece. Jayla Keith added a free throw.

For Bryant Blue, Christine Mefford and Kaitlyn Loudermilk scored 2 each. Brooklyn Dunn hit a free throw.

Bryant White led 6-0 after a quarter then 8-2 at the half. It was 12-4 going into the fourth quarter.

“The starters did not play for Bryant but they cheered on their team and encouraged their teammates as they battled during the game,” said Bryant White head coach Ben Perry. “I thought they showed tremendous effort and were very aggressive.

“It’s good to see these girls showcase the skills they have learned,” he added. “I was very proud of their play and their ability to run some of the designed offenses and defense we have worked on.”

In the eighth grade game, Bryant White led just 4-3 after a quarter and 7-4 at the half. But by the end of the third quarter, the advantage had grown to 12-4.

“It was a good game on both sides,” Perry said. “I sat all five of the starters again and Coach (Derek) McGrew (of Bethel) sat three of his. It was a very aggressive game on both sides. Both teams were able to run offenses but we were able to get a few more fastbreaks and open layups.

“Bethel set some real tough screens that we had to adjust for but were able to get up and down the floor quickly to our advantage,” he continued. “The girls played hard on both sides of the ball and the fans on both sides were loud and very encouraging. It was good to see the girls be aggressive and competitive. It was a good night all around for Bryant.”

Sequoia Green and Tadrianna Smith paced the offense for Bryant White with 4 points each. Caliyah Thomas and Divine Robinson scored 3 each while Lexi Rose added 2 and Ashlynn Oyemola hit a free throw.

For Bryant Blue, Kattrina Johnson scored 3 and Baylee Hutchison 1.