Blue, White teams split boys B games

The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade B team of Bethel Middle School earned a 33-25 win over the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade B team of Bryant Middle School on Tuesday night.

In a seventh grade B game, Bryant White earned a 25-21 victory at Bethel.

In the eighth grade game, Blue led just 9-7 after a quarter then 17-14 at the half. But a 7-3 push in the third quarter put them in position to win.

Ryan Riggs led Bethel with 13 points. Caleb Redam and Abram Montoya scored 4 each with Noah Adams adding 3. T.J. Metcalf, Justin Orender, Ethan Andrews and Will Hanson scored 2 apiece with Ethan Matthews hitting a free throw.

For Bryant White, Jeremiah Trezvant led the way with 6 points. J.T. Parker and Caleb Goins added 4 each with Aaron Spangler and Trey Miller scoring 3 apiece. Malachi Carey and Kannon Allison pitched in with 2 each with Chandler Brown adding a point.

In the seventh grade game, Bryant White was paced by Calvin Myles with 9 points. Ryan Dugan and Collin Craft scored 6 each with Brayden Johnson adding 3 and Thomas Mays hitting a free throw.