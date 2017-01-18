Three players, two cheerleaders, one dancer from Bryant named All-Stars

Hayden Knowles, Marvin Moody and Hayden Ray of the Bryant Hornets football team have been named to play for the East team in the 2017 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game in June at UCA.
In addition, Kaitlyn Baldwin and Ingrid Olsen of the Bryant cheer squad have been named to the East All-Star Cheer team and Presli Pendergrass of the Bryant Dance team has been selected to the East All-Star Dance squad.
The East Dance team will be coached by Dana Gibson of Nettleton with assistance from Caroline Crawford of Jonesboro. The East Cheer squad will be coached by Clarice Long of Smackover with Tiffany Graven of Parkers Chapel as her assistant.
The East football team will be headed up by Jonesboro head coach Randy Coleman. His assistance include Mike Falleur of Fort Smith Northside, Bo Hembree of Warren, Randy Johnston of Bald Knob, Rich Trail of Forrest City, Drake Widener of Des Arc, and Gunnar Wilbanks of Jonesboro.
All three Bryant players are all-State selections for the 2016 season in which the Hornets reached the State semifinals for the first time in school history.
Knowles led the Hornets’ defensive line with six sacks to go with 68 tackles and nine stops for losses. Moody, an outside linebacker, led the team in tackles with 120 including 14 for losses with three pass break-ups, a sack and two interceptions.
Ray, who has received national accolades, set a school and state records with 19 field goals in 2016 including a school-record tying 49 yarder. He led the team with 92 points and punted for an average of 35.5 yards on 68 attempts. He had 24 touchbacks among his 65 kickoffs.