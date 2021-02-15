Bryant White eighth grade boys finish remarkable 16-1 season

When their game at Cabot South on Tuesday, Feb. 9, was cancelled due to inclement weather, the season for the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High School concluded. So, the Hornets finished with a 16-1 record. Though records are sketchy before 2010 for eighth grade teams, that record is the best or one of the best marks accumulated by an eighth-grade team in Bryant.

The team, coached by Richard Wrightner who came to Bryant prior to the 2018-19 season, includes Cedric Jones, Chris Johnson, Elem Shelby, Josh Kearny, Caleb Knight, Kaleb Ellis, Wesley Vandeventer, Jayden Welch, Dylan Holman, Preston Porchia, Darrell Moore, Tristen Knox, Daniel Anderson, Nick Baker, Jaxon Ainsworth and Cairo Terry.

The Hornets’ lone loss was 44-24 at Lake Hamilton on Dec. 14, 2020. They avenged that setback with a 50-25 win when Lake Hamilton came to Bryant on Jan. 14, 2021.

Bryant White finished the season with a 12-game winning streak.