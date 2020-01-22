Bryant White eighth-grade girls win sixth in a row

The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High improved to 11-5 with their sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday night, a 35-17 win over the Cabot South Lady Panthers at the Bryant Middle School gym.

The Lady Hornets will conclude the 2019-20 season against North Little Rock on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Brilynn Findley popped for 24 points as she continued to lead the team. A’Niyah Livingston and Kristen Reese each scored 4 points and Lanlea Page had 3.

“We came out quickly in the first quarter, taking a 10-4 lead,” said Lady Hornets coach Ben Perry. “We would have gone into half 17-6 but they hit a quarter ending 3 to make it 9.

Bryant White led 23-15 going into the fourth quarter.

“We had a slow third quarter but were able to pull away in the fourth,” Perry said. “Our aggressive defense and attacking offense allowed us to wear Cabot South down. We won the rebounds 25 to 22 and finally had ball control with only committing seven turnovers compared to 15 by Cabot. We had 10 steals with nine deflections which tells me that our defense is learning to get their hands in the passing lanes and fight for the ball.

“I was very proud of how the team came together and beat a well-coached Cabot team,” he continued. “It seems here in the second half of the season, the girls have really rallied together and played well.

“We have one game left in the season versus North Little Rock and it should be a fight to the end to end the season,” Perry concluded. “I’m very proud of the girls and look forward to working hard this week and next to prepare for a great North Little Rock team.”