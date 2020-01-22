Big third quarter helps White seventh-graders subdue Cabot South

The Bryant White Hornets seventh-grade team outscored the Cabot South Panthers seventh-graders 16-3 in the third quarter to break open their game at the Bryant Middle School gym on Tuesday night. The Hornets went on to a 44-18 win to improve to 8-2 on the season going into a game against Benton on Thursday.

“We stared the first half really slow,” said Hornets coach Reid Prescott. “We were not executing well. We were not in the right places to make the plays.”

At halftime, the Hornets were ahead 17-9.

“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Prescott related. ‘Our press started working in the third quarter and we were able to apply a lot of pressure and cause some turnovers that resulted in easy layups.”

Cedric Jones led the Hornets with 14 points. Chris Johnson and Elem Shelby added 8 each. Nick Baker scored 7.

“Nick came off the bench and gave us a huge boost in the second half by getting a couple of steals and scoring 6 of his 7 points.”