Bethel seventh-graders rally for victory at White Hall

January 22, 2020 Boys Basketball

WHITE HALL — The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School went on a 16-7 run in the second quarter then outscored the White Hall Bulldogs seventh-graders 6-0 in the third period to forge a 34-21 victory on Tuesday night.

White Hall led 8-4 after a quarter but the big second period run had Bryant Blue ahead 20-15.

“The guys played hard and struggled through some adversity early,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “I was proud of them for continuing to work hard when things were not going well early.”

Jonathan Frost paced the Hornets with 14 points. Kellen Farmer added 5 while Mason Muldrow and Brady Roberts each had 4. Boe Brazil scored 3 while Ryan Reynolds and Karter Ratliff pitched in with 2 apiece.

The Hornets return to action on Thursday at Hot Springs Lakeside.

