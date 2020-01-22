Late surge by Cabot South trips up Bryant White in eighth-grade boys game

With 2:01 left to play, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High held a 27-26 lead over the Cabot South Panthers at the Bryant Middle School gym. But the Panthers surged at the end and wound up extracting a 36-27 victory.

The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Hornets, now 14-3 this season.

“I think we played a tough game,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “I was satisfied with our defense going into the fourth quarter only giving up 19 points through three quarters.”

The game was tied 8-8 after a quarter. Bryant led 18-15 at the half. It was 23-19 going into the fourth.

“We have to make our free throws and make the easy baskets,” said Wrightner, whose team was 7 of 19 at the line. “Although there were some positives, I believe that was our downfall.”

Trent Ford led the Hornets with 7 points. R.J. Newton, Grant Johnson and T.J. Lindsey each had 5.

“We have to put this one behind us and get ready for North Little Rock next Thursday,” Wrightner said.

That game will be at home on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Hornets conclude their season on Feb. 6 against Conway White.