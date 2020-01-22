Late surge by Cabot South trips up Bryant White in eighth-grade boys game

January 22, 2020 Boys Basketball

With 2:01 left to play, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High held a 27-26 lead over the Cabot South Panthers at the Bryant Middle School gym. But the Panthers surged at the end and wound up extracting a 36-27 victory.

The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Hornets, now 14-3 this season.

“I think we played a tough game,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “I was satisfied with our defense going into the fourth quarter only giving up 19 points through three quarters.”
The game was tied 8-8 after a quarter. Bryant led 18-15 at the half. It was 23-19 going into the fourth.

“We have to make our free throws and make the easy baskets,” said Wrightner, whose team was 7 of 19 at the line. “Although there were some positives, I believe that was our downfall.”

Trent Ford led the Hornets with 7 points. R.J. Newton, Grant Johnson and T.J. Lindsey each had 5.

“We have to put this one behind us and get ready for North Little Rock next Thursday,” Wrightner said.

That game will be at home on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Hornets conclude their season on Feb. 6 against Conway White.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!