White Hall comeback denies Blue Hornets

January 23, 2020 Boys Basketball

WHITE HALL — After grabbing a 7-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High fell behind against the White Hall Bulldogs 17-14 by halftime.

Though the game remained close — White Hall led 26-21 going into the fourth quarter — the Hornets could never quite catch up, absorbing a 34-27 loss on Tuesday night.

Layton Baugh and Cason Trickey led the Hornets with 8 points each. Gideon Motes added 5, Tyler McCormack 3. Andrew Karp pitched in with 2 points and L.C. Pitts hit a free throw.

The Hornets return to action tonight at Hot Springs Lakeside.

