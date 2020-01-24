Freshman Lady Hornets overwhelm Mounties

Bryant’s Jaelyn Allen (34) looks to score inside. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team ran out to a 14-0 lead against the Mount St. Mary Academy Mounties and never looked back on the way to a 41-4 victory in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference on Thursday night.

The Lady Hornets improved to 14-2 overall and 3-1 in league play going into a trip to Cabot North on Monday.

The struggling Mounties scored on a three-point play with :44.9 left in the first quarter then could only add a free throw the rest of the game. It came with 2:55 left in the half.

Bryant head coach Nathan Castaldi got all of his players into the game. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter with the clock running in accordance with the mercy rule.

Natalie Edmonson knocked down five 3-pointer to lead all scorers with 17 points. She had 14 in the first half. Emileigh Muse finished with 9, Lauren Lane 8, Mia Winston 5.

Natalie Edmonson hit five 3’s and led the Lady Hornets with 17 points. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The Lady Hornets forced 23 turnovers, 15 in the first half, which ended with the Lady Hornets securely ahead, 31-4.

Bryant led 6-0 before Edmonson drained her first triple. Moments later, Muse added a 3. Edmonson scored on an inbounds play to make it 14-0 then, after the Mounties scored, Edmonson took a feed from Jaelyn Allen and buried another trey to make it 17-3 going into the second stanza.

Muse opened the scoring in the second quarter off a dish from Allen.

After the Mounties free throw, Winston banked in a 3 and Edmonson drilled two more. A steal and layup by Winston made it 30-4. Haya Winfield, who had seven rebounds for the Lady Hornets hit a free throw with no time on the clock to set the halftime score.

Edmonson hit one more 3 early in the third quarter off a steal by Lain. Winfield hit another free throw and Lane score 6 of her points before the reserves took over in the fourth quarter.

Haya Winfield (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

LADY HORNETS 41, MOUNTIES 4

Freshman

Score by quarters

Mount St. Mary 3 1 0 0 — 4

BRYANT 17 14 10 0 — 41

MOUNTIES 4

Coca 0-1 1-2 1, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Rhude 0-1 0-0 0, Matuse 0-5 0-0 0, Hoover 0-3 0-2 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Faulkner 0-1 0-0 0, Horras 1-3 1-1 3, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 1-22 2-5 4.

LADY HORNETS 41

Lain 4-10 0-2 8, Edmonson 6-11 0-0 17, Muse 3-5 2-2 9, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Winfield 0-2 2-6 2, Allen 0-3 0-2 2, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Winston 2-3 0-0 5, Gentry 0-0 0-0 0, Welch 0-0 0-0 0, Ellison 0-1 0-0 0, Horton 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-38 4-12 41.

Lauren Lain (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Three-point field goals: Bryant 7-13 (Edmonson 5-8, Muse 1-2, Winston 1-2, Horton 0-1), Mount St. Mary 0-6 (Horras 0-2, Coca 0-1, Williams 0-1, Rhude 0-1, Faulkner 0-1). Turnovers: Bryant 12, Mount St. Mary 23. Rebounds: Bryant 12-16 28 (Winfield 4-3 7, Lain 3-2 5, Muse 3-1 4, Johnson 0-3 3, Allen 2-1 3, Baker 0-2 2, Winston 0-1 1, Gentry 0-1 1, Welch 0-1 1, Ellison 0-1 1), Mount St. Mary 8-15 23 (Matuse 1-6 7, Hooever 2-2 4, Smith 2-2 4, Rhude 0-2 2, Coca 1-0 1, Williams 1-0 1, Horras 0-1 1, Coleman 1-0 1, team 0-2). Team fouls: Bryant 7, Mount St. Mary 6.





