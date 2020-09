Bryant White picks up road win over Cabot North

CABOT — The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade team improved to 2-0 with a 25-12, 25-16 win over the Cabot North Lady Panthers on Monday night.

“The girls came out really hard in the first set and played awesome,” said Lady Hornets coach Olivia Allard. “Gracie Brown and Izzy Lockhart led with kills both with 6 for the night.”

The Lady Hornets are set to host North Little Rock Blue this Thursday at the Bryant Junior High auxiliary gym.