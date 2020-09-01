Blue Lady Hornets’ debut a success

The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade made its debut on Monday night, posting a victory over the Bauxite Lady Miners in two sets at the Bryant Junior High gym.

“I was really proud of the girls,” said Lady Hornets coach Tiffany Phillips. “We were finally able to get on the court against someone other than ourselves and we looked really good. It’s the first game of the year but we were playing at a high level and hit the ball really well.

“Our serves looked good for the first game,” she added. “I thought Rose Leece, Lynnli McDonald and Vivian Stringer served really good spots. Chloe Spicer had some great digs and Emerson Traylor and Reese Wilburn had some great sets and hits for us.

“Overall, I was pleased with the win,” the coach related. “We will get back to work today and try to get better in the passing game.”

Blue is scheduled to play next at Malvern on Thursday.