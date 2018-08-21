Bryant White plays well despite loss

PEARCY — The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade volleyball team from Bryant Middle School played their first match on Monday night at Lake Hamilton, absorbing a 14-25, 18-25 setback. They played better as the contest went on.

“I thought we looked good for our first game,” said Lady Hornets coach Deanna Ward. “We started off slow but didn’t give up and played hard the whole game.

“We served well,” she added. “We also had some strong plays at the net.”

Macy Tarkington had seven aces and Emma Bonvillain had three. Kinsey Gregory had several blocks and tips, according to Ward.

Bryant White’s next match is Monday, Aug. 27, at Cabot North.