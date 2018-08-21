Hornets games to be broadcast on Fidelity Local 6, Fox Sports Arkansas

If you can’t make it to Bryant Hornets football games, Fidelity Local 6 will once again provide free live stream during the 2018 season.
Mid-State Transmission and Middleton Heating and Air are sponsoring all the Bryant Athletics action.
Fidelity Local 6 has teamed up again with Fox Sports Arkansas 690AM & 99.3FM. Watch or listen to the voice of the Hornets, Rob Patrick and Aaron Shuttleworth.
Each week, there will be pregame coverage, including the Coaches Corner with Head Coach Buck James. Pregame will go live 30 minutes before kickoff.
Fidelity will also cover all home conference boys and girls basketball as well as varsity baseball.
Watch online at bryantschools.org/athletics/ or visit fidelitylocal6.com to order a DVD or digital copy of each game.
The Salt Bowl will be streamed live but with the Benton announcers and programming.