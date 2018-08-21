Freshman girls open season with road setback

PEARCY — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team opened the 2018 season on Monday night at Lake Hamilton and absorbed a 2-0 loss, 18-25, 14-25.

“They are a good team,” said Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson of the Lady Wolves. “We suffered too many serve-receive, hitting and dig errors.”

Lily Studdard had three kills for Bryant. Olivia McCallister had two. Lawson Godwin had six service points and Isabella Jackson five.

The Lady Hornets return to action on Thursday when they play their first home match against Mount St. Mary Academy, starting at 5 p.m., in the Bryant Middle School gym.