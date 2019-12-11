Bryant White prevails in seventh grade girls game

Austyn Oholendt scored 13 points to lead the Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh-grade team of Bryant Middle School to a 22-6 win over the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets of Bethel Middle School on Tuesday night.

Bryant White led just 3-1 after a quarter but expanded the margin to 12-4 by halftime. The White Lady Hornets held a 16-5 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Aniston Sweet, Kayla Martin, Brailey Kellum and Emma Newell each had two points for the winners.

“The girls are working hard and getting better every game,” said Bryant White coach DeAnna Ward.

She mentioned that Grace Brown, Grace Armstrong, Savanna Tucker and Madison Loggins each had two rebounds. MaKenzie Kirkley and Jynni Neel collected one apiece.

Bryant White plays again on Monday, Dec. 16, at Lake Hamilton. Bryant Blue hosts Benton that night.